COLUMN-Yes, disability insurance really is part of Social Security
CHICAGO, June 15 Quiz time: what do the letters “SS” stand for in SSDI?
March 20 (Reuters) -
* U.S. judge rejects hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman's bid to dismiss U.S. SEC insider trading case against him - court ruling
* U.S. District judge Juan Sanchez says SEC has made a plausible claim for insider trading; judge does not rule on claim's merits
* Judge's ruling on insider trading also concerns Cooperman's firm, Omega Advisors
* Judge dismisses SEC claims that Cooperman failed to file required reports with SEC, saying those claims were filed in the wrong venue ]
CHICAGO, June 15 Quiz time: what do the letters “SS” stand for in SSDI?
Washington, June 15 Republican senators trying to repeal Obamacare are forming consensus to keep some of the U.S. healthcare law's taxes they long criticized, in hopes of delaying more drastic funding cuts, particularly to the Medicaid program for the poor and disabled.
June 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.