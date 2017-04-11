BRIEF-Henderson European Focus Trust says allotted 10,000 ordinary shares of 50p each
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
April 11 Hefei Urban Construction Development Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a contract with Hefei New Municipal and Cultural District Investment Co Ltd to undertake construction work of international talent apartment project
* Says it will get income of about 42 million yuan from this project
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility

* Issued 500 ordinary shares of 12.50 stg from its block listing facility at a price of 411.90 stg per share