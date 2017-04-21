BRIEF-Dios Fastigheter buys, sells two commercial properties
* ACQUIRES TWO CENTRAL LOCATED COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES WITH AN AREA OF 6 500 SQUARE METERS
April 21 Hefei Urban Construction Development Co Ltd:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 50 percent to 100 percent, or to be 0 million yuan to 35.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (70.1 million yuan)
* Says the increased financing expenses is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2wIBxG
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* ACQUIRES TWO CENTRAL LOCATED COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES WITH AN AREA OF 6 500 SQUARE METERS
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's blue-chip index was on course to break a five-week rising streak, while Hong Kong's share benchmark was poised to post its biggest weekly loss in three months, as rising U.S. interest rates stoked fears of capital outflows from the region.
* REPORTS A COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF EUR 10.8 MILLION FOR FY 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)