Nikkei falls in choppy trade after weak U.S. data overshadows Fed hike
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
April 20 Höegh LNG Partners LP -
* Höegh LNG Partners LP increases cash distributions for the first quarter 2017
* Höegh LNG Partners LP - declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to quarter ended March 31, 2017 of $0.43 per unit
* Höegh LNG Partners LP - new distribution represents an increase of 4.24% from Q4 2016 distribution and is related to acquisition of 51% of FSRU Höegh Grace Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment