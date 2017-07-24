FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 7:00 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Höegh LNG secures $230 mln debt financing for FSRU unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Hoegh Lng Holdings Ltd:

* Reg-Höegh lng : secures debt financing for fsru#8

* Has received commitment letters for a usd 230 million debt financing for fsru#8 (floating storage and regasification units (

* Facility comprises a 12 year export credit agency ("eca") term loan of up to usd 150 million backed by garantiinstituttet for eksportkreditt ("giek") and eksportkreditt of norway, and a 5 year non-amortising commercial bank loan of up to usd 80 million funded by ABN Amro bank, danske bank, nordea and swedbank

* Facility is available to fund 65% of delivered cost of fsru with no employment requirement, increasing to 75% upon securing long-term employment

* Hoegh lng: interest rate will be swapped from floating to fixed, and at current market conditions fixed interest rate is expected to be at around 4.1 pct

* Höegh LNG provides floating energy solutions and operates world-wide with a leading position as owner and operator of floating LNG import terminals; floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

