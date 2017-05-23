May 23 Heico Corp
* Heico corporation reports record net income, operating
income and net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2017; full
fiscal year 2017 growth estimates raised in net sales, net
income and cash flow
* Q2 earnings per share $0.53
* Q2 sales $368.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $369.5 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Heico corp - full fiscal year 2017 growth estimates raised
in net sales, net income and cash flow
* Heico corp - increasing estimated consolidated fiscal 2017
year-over-year growth in net sales to 8% - 10%
* Heico corp - increasing estimated consolidated fiscal 2017
year-over-year growth in net income to 12% - 14%
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.05, revenue view $1.49
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Heico corp - increasing estimated consolidated fiscal
2017 capital expenditures to approximate $35 million
* Heico corp - anticipate fy 2017 consolidated operating
margin to approximate 20%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: