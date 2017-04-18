UPDATE 3-Japan govt-led bid for Toshiba chip unit to include SK Hynix -sources
* Toshiba unlikely to make decision Thursday - source (Add more source, S&P comments)
April 18 Heidelbergcement AG
* Has entered into an agreement with a u.s. Subsidiary of cemex, s.a.b. De c.v. (cemex) to buy cemex’s pacific northwest materials business consisting of aggregate, asphalt and ready mix concrete operations in oregon and washington
* The purchase price for the assets amounts to about usd 150 million
* Closing of the transaction, which is subject to final approval by regulators, is expected during the second quarter of 2017 or soon thereafter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Toshiba unlikely to make decision Thursday - source (Add more source, S&P comments)
* H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets from Encana Oil & Gas
* Outfront Media acquires Canadian Digital Billboard portfolio