BRIEF-Capital One Financial's May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 pct
* Capital One Financial Corp - May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 percent versus 5.33 percent in April
April 3 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc :
* Heidrick & Struggles announces CEO Tracy Wolstencroft to take medical leave of absence
* Executive Vice President Krishnan Rajagopalan appointed acting CEO
* Wolstencroft will take three-month leave of absence for treatment of benign lung condition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Capital One Financial Corp - May domestic credit card net charge-offs rate 5.23 percent versus 5.33 percent in April
* Expects Q2 ASMs of 15,615 million - 15,665 million - SEC filing
* Resource Real Estate Diversified Income Fund reports a 6.28 percent passive stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc as of June 09, 2017 - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: