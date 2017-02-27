BRIEF-Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
* Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
Feb 27 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc :
* Heidrick & Struggles reports fourth quarter and 2016 financial results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.23
* Q4 earnings per share $0.03
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $140 million to $150 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net revenue (before reimbursements) $159.8 million versus $144.5 million
* Q4 revenue view $146.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view $133.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Harte Hanks confirms receipt of director nominations notice
* Lannett announces approval for amantadine hydrochloride capsules USP, 100 mg
* Innoven Partenaires S.A. reports a 9.5 percent stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc as of June 14 - SEC filing