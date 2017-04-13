April 13 Heilan Home Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.49 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on April 18

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on April 19 and the dividend will be paid on April 19

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fPl10h

