May 9 Heilongjiang Agriculture Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.34 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 16

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 17 and the dividend will be paid on May 17

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/eTNZln

