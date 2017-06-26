BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT extends and increases credit facility
June 27 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
June 26 HEIMSTADEN AB:
* HEIMSTADEN BOSTAD ACQUIRES 1,088 APARTMENTS IN LINKÖPING
* TRANSACTION VALUE IN THE DEAL, INCLUDING BUILDING RIGHTS, AMOUNTS TO SEK 987.5 MILLION BEFORE DEDUCTION OF LATENT TAX
* HANDOVER IS PLANNED TO BE ON NOVEMBER 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 27 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.