BRIEF-TBC Bank Group says Société Générale sells holding in co
* Société Générale sells holding in TBC Bank Group Plc ("TBC Plc")
June 27 HEIMSTADEN AB
* HEIMSTADEN AB GROUP EXPANDS COOPERATION IN HEIMSTADEN BOSTAD AB AND ESTABLISHES OPERATIONS IN NORWAY
* TRANSACTION VOLUME AMOUNTS TO SEK 29.8 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, June 28 Russia's central bank said on Wednesday it had detected a cyber attack on Tuesday that used malware similar to the WannaCry and Petya encryptor viruses.
NEW DELHI, June 28 India's cabinet approved on Wednesday plans to privatise debt-laden national carrier Air India, which has been struggling to turn a profit amid growing competition from low-cost rivals.