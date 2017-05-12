May 12 HEIMSTADEN AB

* ISSUES CORPORATE BONDS OF SEK 850 MILLION

* BONDS ARE ISSUED UNDER TOTAL AMOUNT OF SEK 1.25 BILLION AND WILL EXPIRE IN 4 YRS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 3.15%