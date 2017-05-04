May 4 Heineken NV:

* Heineken acquires remaining stake in Lagunitas Brewing Company

* Impact of this acquisition is excluded from 2017 FY margin guidance

* In current year impact of acquiring lagunitas is expected to be slightly margin dilutive.

* Says impact of this acquisition, similar to proposed acquisitions in brazil and in UK, is excluded from FY 2017 margin guidance