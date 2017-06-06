UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 6 Molson Coors Brewing Co
* Heineken and molson coors sign import agreement for sol beer in the us
* Molson coors brewing co - financial terms are not disclosed
* heineken & molson coors signed a 10-year import agreement
* Molson coors brewing co - co will import, market and distribute sol brand in united states through its us division, millercoors, beginning this fall
* Molson coors brewing co - sol will continue to be brewed in mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources