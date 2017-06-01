June 1 HEINEKEN NV:

* HEINEKEN N.V. COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF BRASIL KIRIN HOLDING S.A.

* ON 24 MAY 2017 HEINEKEN HAS RECEIVED REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM BRAZILIAN COMPETITION AUTHORITY (CADE) FOR ACQUISITION OF BRASIL KIRIN.

* AS SHARED IN RELEASE ON 13 FEBRUARY 2017 THIS TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE TO HEINEKEN'S MARGIN IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)