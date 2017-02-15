Feb 15 Heineken Nv:

* Heineken NV- proposed 2016 total dividend up 3.1 pct at 1.34 euros per share (2015: 1.30 euros)

* Heineken nv - in 2017 economic conditions are expected to remain volatile and we have assumed a negative impact from currency comparable to 2016

* Heineken nv - expect further organic revenue and profit growth in 2017

* Heineken nv - consolidated beer volume grew 3.0 pct organically in 2016

* FY revenue 20.79 billion euros ($22.00 billion) versus 20.57 billion euros in Reuters Poll

* Heineken - expect continued margin expansion in 2017 in line with medium term margin guidance of a yoy improvement in operating profit (beia) margin of around 40bps

* FY revenue Africa Middle East & Eastern Europe 3.2 billion euros versus 2.94 billion euros in Reuters Poll

* FY net profit (beia) 2.10 billion euros versus 2.07 billion euros in Reuters Poll

* FY revenue Americas 5.2 billion euros versus 5.08 billion euros in Reuters Poll

* FY operating profit (beia)3.54 billion euros versus 3.51 billion euros in Reuters Poll

* Q4 group consolidated beer volumes 49.1 mhl versus 48.7 mhl in Reuters Poll

* FY revenue Asia Pacific 2.89 billion euros versus 2.90 billion euros in Reuters Poll

* FY revenue Europe 10.11 billion euros versus 10.25 billion euros in Reuters Poll