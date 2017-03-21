March 21 Heineken NV:

* Prices $1.75 billion of U.S. dollar senior notes

* This comprises $1.1 billion of long 10 year notes with a coupon of 3.50 pct, and $650 million of 30 year notes with a coupon of 4.35 pct

* Closing of offering is expected to occur on March 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)