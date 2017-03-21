UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 Heineken NV:
* Prices $1.75 billion of U.S. dollar senior notes
* This comprises $1.1 billion of long 10 year notes with a coupon of 3.50 pct, and $650 million of 30 year notes with a coupon of 4.35 pct
* Closing of offering is expected to occur on March 29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources