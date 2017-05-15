May 15 Helen Of Troy Ltd

* Helen of Troy Limited announces new $400 million share repurchase authorization

* Helen of Troy Ltd - new authorization is effective May 10, 2017, for a period of three years

* Helen of Troy - new authorization is effective May 10, 2017, for three years, and replaces Helen of existing repurchase authorization, of which $83 million remained

* Helen of Troy - in total, $400 million share repurchase plan represents about 15% of co's outstanding common stock, based upon closing price on May 10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: