May 23 Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc
:
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - entered into an
amended and restated license agreement with Is It You Ltd
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - co granted a
non-exclusive right and license to integrate licensed software
with company's redzone map family of products
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - licensor agreed to not
license, sell or transfer licensed software to any third party
that wishes to integrate licensed software with applications
* Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc - in consideration of
license, company shall pay licensor a one-time license fee for
up to 1.6 million end-user licenses
