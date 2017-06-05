BRIEF-Ewopharma announces commercial partnership with Eisai
* Ewopharma says it will commercialise Halaven (eribulin mesylate) in nine countries within European Union and in two countries outside of EU
June 5 Helios And Matheson Analytics Inc
* Helios and Matheson Analytics - co along with its unit Redzone has acquired three U.S. patents from Israel-based Trendit Ltd, among other assets
* Helios and Matheson Analytics - Redzone plans to integrate patented technology with Redzone map(tm) app - SEC filing
* Helios and Matheson Analytics- Redzone plans to use patented tech to alert Redzone Map app users of potential threats to their personal safety
* Helios and Matheson Analytics - Redzone plans to begin integrating Trendit's patented technology into Redzone map app, roll out related new features in coming months
* Helios and Matheson Analytics - to use tech to inform law enforcement of location, migration patterns of known "criminal or terrorist individuals", groups Source: (bit.ly/2rJQM0e) Further company coverage:
June 22 Tesla Inc is exploring the possibility of establishing a Chinese manufacturing plant with the Shanghai municipal government, the U.S. electric carmaker said on Thursday in a statement.
June 22 American Airlines Group Inc said on Thursday that Qatar Airways, the Gulf country's state-owned airline, had expressed interest in buying as much as a 10 percent stake worth at least $808 million in the U.S. airline.