BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 29 Helios Underwriting Plc:
* Following AGM, Michael Oliver stepped down as chairman and as a director of co and has been replaced by Michael Cunningham Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Unipol shares rise, UnipolSai's fall (Recasts, adds broker comments, shares)
* Fitch says Central Bank stance supports Russian growth recovery