BRIEF-Hengtong Optic-electric wins China Unicom' bids to provide cables
* Says co won two bids from China Unicom, to provide ordinary fiber optic cables and ribbon cables
June 8 HELIOSPECTRA AB (PUBL)
* MAK NORTH AMERICA PLACE SECOND ORDER OF HELIOSPECTRA INTELLIGENT LED TECHNOLOGY
* ORDER VALUE IS USD 184,560 (1.5 MLN SEK)
* DELIVERY WILL TAKE PLACE AT BEGINNING OF Q3 AND BE VISIBLE IN ACCOUNTS IN Q2 AND Q3
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.653531 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 23
MEXICO CITY, June 21 Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a spat over interconnection rates paid between telecommunications firm America Movil and rivals that touches on a bigger case related to an antitrust reform the company is fighting.