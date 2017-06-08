June 8 HELIOSPECTRA AB (PUBL)

* MAK NORTH AMERICA PLACE SECOND ORDER OF HELIOSPECTRA INTELLIGENT LED TECHNOLOGY

* ORDER VALUE IS USD 184,560 (1.5 MLN SEK)

* DELIVERY WILL TAKE PLACE AT BEGINNING OF Q3 AND BE VISIBLE IN ACCOUNTS IN Q2 AND Q3