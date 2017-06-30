June 30 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc
:
* Helix announces $250 million credit facility
* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - restated credit
agreement consisting of a $150 million revolving credit facility
and a $100 million term loan
* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - restated credit
facility includes $100 million accordion feature
* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - as part of deal, co
reduced gross debt by approximately $80 million to $544 million
* Helix Energy Solutions Group- proceeds from term loan &
cash on hand used to repay about $180 million outstanding term
loan prior to its amendment & restatement
