Italy - Factors to watch on June 16
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
Feb 27 Helix Biopharma Corp
* Helix Biopharma Corp. Announces licence for worldwide right to anti-CEACAM6 antibody from the Government of Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Updates shares, adds analyst quote)
SHANGHAI, June 16 Walt Disney celebrates the one-year anniversary of its $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai on Friday, a key plank of the entertainment giant's push into the world's second-largest economy through everything from English schools to films.