March 17 Helix Biopharma Corp -

* Announces fiscal second quarter 2017 results and closing of private placement

* Q2 loss per share C$0.03

* Helix Biopharma Corp - "Will require additional financing in near term and in future"

* Cash balance of C$1.4 million, as at Jan 31, 2017, is insufficient to meet anticipated cash needs for working capital,capital expenditures

* Decided to substitute vinorelbine/cisplatin combination study going forward with study combining l-DOS47 with pemetrexed/carboplatin