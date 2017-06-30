June 30 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc
:
* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - on June 30, 2017, co
entered into an amended and restated credit agreement - SEC
filing
* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - revolving credit
facility permits company to obtain letters of credit up to a
sublimit of $25 million
* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - company may request
aggregate commitments up to $100 million with respect to an
increase in revolving credit facility
* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - term loan matures on
June 30, 2020
* Helix Energy Solutions Group - may request aggregate
commitments up to $100 million with respect to an increase in
revolving credit facility, additional term loans
Source text: (bit.ly/2tuKTFe)
Further company coverage: