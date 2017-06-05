June 5 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc:

* Helix announces executive management team succession

* Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc - ‍erik Staffeldt has been promoted to position of senior vice president and chief financial officer​

* Helix Energy - ‍tony Tripodo, who has served as executive vice president and cfo will be transitioning to executive vice president and senior advisor​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: