UPDATE 1-Macquarie CEO says no plans to relocate overseas to avoid Australian bank tax
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)
March 27 Hellenic Exchanges Athens Stock Exchange SA:
* FY 2016 turnover at 27.0 million euros ($29.38 million)versus 35.0 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net profit at 1.4 million euros versus 9.0 million euros year ago
* FY 2016 net profit per share 0.03 euros versus 0.14 euros year ago
* Proposes divedend of 0.06 euros per share
* Proposes special dividend (share capital return) of 0.24 euros per share
Source text: bit.ly/2opZEU2
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bank tax to cost A$50 million after tax annually: CFO (Adds more CEO comments, financial impact of tax)
* Tokyo bourse suspends trading in Takata shares (Adds share suspension in Tokyo)
SYDNEY, June 16 Macquarie Group Ltd Chief Executive Nicholas Moore on Friday said Australia's biggest investment bank had no plans to move offshore after the government imposed a $4.6 billion tax on major banks.