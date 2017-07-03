UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 3 HELLENIC SUGAR INDUSTRY SA:
* SAYS THE BIDDING PROCESS FOR THE SALE OF THE SHARES OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES IN SERBIA HAS BEEN COMPLETED
* BINDING OFFERS WERE SUBMITTED BY AGRANA, CONSORTIUM CRISTAL UNION-VIRO TVORNICA, MK GROUP Source text: bit.ly/2t8Cab3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources