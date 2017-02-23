Feb 23 Helma Eigenheimbau AG:

* Rreports record results for FY 2016; forecast reduced for the 2017-2018 financial years

* Grew its revenue by 25 percent to 263.8 million euros ($279.10 million) in 2016 (2015: 210.6 million euros)

* FY EBIT were up by 21 pct, from 17.8 million euros to 21.6 million euros

* For 2017-2019 financial years, company continues to assume further long-term growth, although annual growth rate will be less than previously planned

* Expected consolidated revenue now amounts to 290-300 million euros in 2017, 325-340 million euros in 2018 and 370-400 million euros in 2019

* EBIT margin in a range between 7.0 pct and 10.0 pct is anticipated in each of 2017-2019 financial years, after adjusting for capitalised interest

* EBIT margin in 2017 will prospectively lie in lower third of range