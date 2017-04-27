BRIEF-Condor begins drilling the Yakamoz 1 exploration well
* Condor Petroleum Inc says Poyraz Ridge Development remains on track to begin gas production in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Helmerich and Payne Inc:
* Helmerich & Payne, Inc announces second quarter results
* Q2 loss per share $0.45
* Qtrly operating revenues $405.3 million versus $438.2 million
* "we expect our international land and offshore market outlook to remain weak for foreseeable future"
* Sees Q3 average rig revenue per day expected to be roughly $21,000 (excluding any impact from early termination revenue)
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.41, revenue view $401.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Condor Petroleum Inc says Poyraz Ridge Development remains on track to begin gas production in Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Orbimed Advisors Llc reports 11.6 percent passive stake in CTI Biopharma Corp as of June 9 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sg61MT) Further company coverage:
* Dr Pepper Snapple - issued $400 million senior unsecured notes consisting $100 million aggregate principal amount of 3.430 pct senior notes due 2027 - sec filing