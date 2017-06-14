Nigerian stocks fall for second day as sentiment turns
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
June 14 Mei Pharma Inc
* Helsinn group and Mei Pharma announce first patient dosed in phase 2 dose-optimization study of pracinostat and azacitidine in myelodysplastic syndrome
* Mei Pharma says data from first stage is expected in Q1 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
* Hydropothecary receives expanded cannabis production and sales licence and approval for two new buildings
June 22 Beijing New Building Materials Public Ltd Co