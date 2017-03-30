March 30 Helvetia Holding AG:

* Has successfully placed an inaugural 500 million euros ($536.25 million) subordinated hybrid-bond on EUR capital market through its subsidiary, Helvetia Swiss Insurance Company Ltd.

* Bond bears a fixed coupon of 3.375 pct until its first optional call date in September 2027

* Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes