June 7 Golden Ocean Group Ltd

* Says Hemen Holding limited has settled a TRS agreement (total return swap) underlying 39.129 shares in Golden Ocean

* Says Hemen holding limited has subsequently entered into a new TRS agreement with exposure to same number of underlying shares

* Says new expiry date is Sept. 6, 2017, and the new TRS price is NOK 48,726 per share