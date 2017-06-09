BRIEF-Jernigan Capital announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
* Jernigan capital, inc. Announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
June 9 HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER AB:
* HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER ACQUIRES A PORTFOLIO IN HALMSTAD PRIMARILY WITH COMMUNITY SERVICES PROPERTIES AT A VALUE OF MSEK 1,066
* TO ACQUIRE A PORTFOLIO OF TEN PROPERTIES LOCATED CENTRALLY IN HALMSTAD FOR AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF MSEK 1,066.
* POSSESSION IS SCHEDULED FOR SEPTEMBER 1, 2017.
* HEMFOSA WILL ACQUIRE TEN PROPERTIES FROM FEM HJÄRTAN HOLDING AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Jernigan capital, inc. Announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
* Foreign funds net buyers in Qatar, first time since Arab rift
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 20/20 Vision - June 2017 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/900146 LONDON, June 22 (Fitch) The return of economic growth in Brazil and Russia is providing an important boost to global GDP and has been accompanied by a pick-up in real wage growth, retail sales and industrial production, according to the latest 20/20 Vision chart pack from Fitch Ratings. The improving activity picture has been accompanied