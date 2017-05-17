BRIEF-American Realty Investors says units, co entered into purchase agreement
* Units, co entered into purchase agreement with Healthcare Trust, Healthcare Trust Operating Partnership, Arhc TRS Holdco II
May 17 HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER AB
* HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER ACQUIRES PROPERTIES IN SWEDEN AT A VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 1 BILLION - WITH A FOCUS ON COMMUNITY SERVICE PROPERTIES
* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A PORTFOLIO OF FIVE PROPERTIES IN ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK AT AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF ABOUT MSEK 858
* PURCHASE AMOUNTS TO MSEK 145 AND HEMFOSA IS INVESTING AN ADDITIONAL MSEK 55 IN AN ONGOING REFURBISHMENT.
* ALSO ACQUIRED A COMMUNITY SERVICE PROPERTY IN BOLÄNDERNA AREA OF UPPSALA, WITH OFFICE FOR SWEDISH MIGRATION AGENCY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 19 Blue Apron Holdings Inc began marketing an initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, as an already competitive meal-kit industry faces a potential threat from Amazon.com Inc's plan to buy Whole Foods Market Inc .
MONTREAL, June 19 The chief executive of Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec on Monday called the fund's $2 billion investment in a new aircraft leasing platform with GE Aviation Capital Services a "starting point" for further investments.