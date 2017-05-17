May 17 HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER AB

* HEMFOSA FASTIGHETER ACQUIRES PROPERTIES IN SWEDEN AT A VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 1 BILLION - WITH A FOCUS ON COMMUNITY SERVICE PROPERTIES

* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A PORTFOLIO OF FIVE PROPERTIES IN ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK AT AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF ABOUT MSEK 858

* PURCHASE AMOUNTS TO MSEK 145 AND HEMFOSA IS INVESTING AN ADDITIONAL MSEK 55 IN AN ONGOING REFURBISHMENT.

* ALSO ACQUIRED A COMMUNITY SERVICE PROPERTY IN BOLÄNDERNA AREA OF UPPSALA, WITH OFFICE FOR SWEDISH MIGRATION AGENCY