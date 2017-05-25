BRIEF-Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 mln of convertible senior notes
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 25 Hemisphere Energy Corp
* Hemisphere Energy announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results
* Quarterly production average of 583 BOE/D (91 pct oil), a 15 pct increase over Q1 of 2016
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00
* Annual review for its demand operating credit facility has been completed and borrowing base has been reaffirmed at $12.5 million
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Peak Resorts announces two new expansion projects and provides preliminary fiscal year 2017 results
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.