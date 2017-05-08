BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Hemisphere Media Group Inc:
* Hemisphere Media Group announces first quarter 2017 financial results and affirms full-year guidance
* Q1 revenue rose 7 percent to $33.2 million
* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - net income was $2.7 million for three months ended March 31, 2017, an increase of 2% as compared to comparable period in 2016
* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - company affirms its forecast of mid to high single digit percentage increase in adjusted EBITDA for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing