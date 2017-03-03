March 3 Hemisphere Media Group Inc:

* Hemisphere Media Group announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 9 percent to $39.4 million

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc - forecasting mid to high single digit percentage increase in adjusted EBITDA for 2017

* Hemisphere Media Group - expects funding requirements for both joint ventures will be $30.0 to $35.0 million in aggregate for year ending December 31, 2017

* Hemisphere Media Group Inc qtrly net income $5.9 million versus $4.9 million

* Hemisphere Media Group - joint venture opportunity with Canal Uno in Colombia to launch a national broadcast network