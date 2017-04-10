BRIEF-Lianluo Smart Ltd enters into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited
April 10 Hemostemix Inc
* Hemostemix announces CDN$4,400,000 senior secured debt financing and plans to undertake a private placement for up to CDN$8,000,000
* Hemostemix Inc- agreement reached with Wood Capital Ltd on a non-brokered senior secured debt financing of CDN$4.4 million in one or more tranches
* Hemostemix Inc- agreement also contemplates co to complete private placement or placements of a minimum of CDN$4.4 million up to a maximum of $8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.
* Texas-New Mexico Power Co - on June 14, co entered bond purchase agreement; terms provide co to issue bonds on or about August 25, 2017