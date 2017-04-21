April 21 Henan Huaying Agricultural Development Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 55.9 percent to 78.0 percent, or to be 15 million yuan to 30 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (68.1 million yuan)

* Comments that decreased demand of poultry products and no recording of government subsidy are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rjgaaR

