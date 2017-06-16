Banks and miners boost Australia shares; NZ gains
June 22 Australian shares rose on Thursday, gaining support from financials and materials for a rebound from the previous session's biggest sell-off this year.
June 16 Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 23 and the dividend will be paid on June 23
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/kVpLqg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 22 Australian shares rose on Thursday, gaining support from financials and materials for a rebound from the previous session's biggest sell-off this year.
* ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS OBTAINED MARKETING CLEARANCE FROM U.S. AND EUROPEAN REGULATORY AUTHORITIES TO MARKET ITS NEW JAZZ BRAID Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PHASE 2A TRIAL RESULTS SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF DASIGLUCAGON IN ILET PUMP SYSTEM FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES