BRIEF-Raiffeisen says Erwin Hameseder new head of supervisory board
* Raiffeisen Bank International CFO says partial IPO of Polish unit not open to retail investors
June 9 Henan Oriental Silver Star Investment Co Ltd
* Says its shares to halt trade from June 9 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rREQHK
* Sachem head capital management lp cuts stake in autodesk inc to 3.0 percent as of june 21 from 5.8 percent as of june 19 - sec filing
* Yin Liang resigned from positions of executive director and senior deputy managing director of company