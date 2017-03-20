March 20 Henan Yicheng New Energy Co Ltd :

* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 20.2 percent to 50.0 percent, or to be 1.2 million yuan to 1.9 million yuan

* Says Q1 FY 2016 net profit was 2.3 million yuan

* The reasons for the forecast are dropped silicon pellet cutting business and slowdown in photovoltaic engineering project

