Fitch: China Shadow Banking Crackdown Shows Initial Results

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, June 22 (Fitch) There are early signs that the recent tightening of regulatory enforcement in China's financial sector is cooling credit growth in the shadow-banking sector. The authorities appear committed - for now - to containing financial sector risks, which could be positive for system-wide stability if maintained over the medium-term, says Fitch Ratings. However, it remains to be seen if the authorities