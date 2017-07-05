BRIEF-IHeartCommunications announces extension of private term loan offers
* iHeartCommunications Inc announces extension of private term loan offers
July 5 Heng Xin China Holdings Ltd
* Refers to announcement of China Shanshui Cement on issue of petition by Asia Cement Corp against Tianrui Holding Company
* Petitioners alleged that Tianrui, CSI, directors of Shanshui Cement caused Shanshui Cement to perform misconduct which directly/indirectly benefit Tianrui
* Petitioners further asserted that alleged conspiracy has harmed interest of shareholders of shanshui cement
* According to Shanshui Cement announcement, board of directors of Shanshui Cement is seeking legal advice on claims in petition
* According to Wong's confirmation & Shanshui Cement announcement, board of Shanshui Cement is seeking legal advice on claims in petition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* iHeartCommunications Inc announces extension of private term loan offers
* REG-VITEC SOFTWARE GROUP AB: VITEC ACQUIRES MV-NORDIC A/S IN DENMARK
HONG KONG, July 6 Tencent Holdings' online publishing subsidiary has sought a waiver from Hong Kong listing rules to allow it to withhold shareholding information of some executives, drawing criticism from corporate governance advocates.