April 26 Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to decrease by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 124.1 million yuan to 186.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (206.8 million yuan)

* Comments that increased raw material price is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/0ujTta

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)