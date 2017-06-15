BRIEF-Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient and Topicort cream in U.S.
* Says Lupin launches generic Topicort LP Emollient cream and Topicort cream in the U.S.
June 15 Hengkang Medical Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue bonds worth up to 1.5 billion yuan ($220.53 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rkeLA0
* Says co has suspended operation of its dividend reinvestment plan until further notice
* HUMANA CONTINUES TO RUN KAVLAGÅRDEN AFTER WINNING QUALITY PROCUREMENT